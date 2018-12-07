-
Cartoon: Finishing The Quarter - 7 hours ago
Testing the brain to make the grade - 7 hours ago
UC Davis announces plans to build new student-athlete performance center - 7 hours ago
Gift ideas for parents - 7 hours ago
Davis Joint Unified School District board to discuss raising teacher salaries - 7 hours ago
Yolo County firefighters return from battling Camp Fire - 7 hours ago
Rain or shine, 37th annual Candlelight Parade marches through downtown - 8 hours ago
After 10 years, City Council bargaining unit enters negotiated contract - 8 hours ago
The Aggie talks to Alecia Moore (P!nk) about taking UC Davis courses and her passion for winemaking - 8 hours ago
Alumna said university forcibly removed her from event for talking about her sexual assault - 8 hours ago
