Gift ideas for parents

Exploring the options for holiday gift giving

It’s the time of the year when stores advertise endlessly for the upcoming holidays. Students who choose to participate in gift exchanging culture may find themselves at a loss of ideas when it comes to gifts for their parents. After all, they’ve given their children life itself along with undying love and support (usually), so finding a decent gift can be challenging.

Second-year undeclared life sciences major Kaylena Principe has had success in previous years with gifts that her parents can wear, such as jewelry for her mom and shoes for her dad.

“I haven’t really thought about [this year] but probably [I will be] gifting them the same sort of gifts,” Principe said. “My parents are very trendy, so [their gifts will come from] all of the same stores I shop at: Urban Outfitters, Forever 21, Anthropologie, etc.”

First-year biological sciences major Cherrica Igot has given her parents slippers, gift cards, homemade coupons and baked goods in past years.

“When I was younger I used to make them little ornaments or decorations, and now that I’m older I make them baked goods, or as I said, the homemade coupons,” Igot said. “Like for cleaning the car, or taking out the trash, or giving them 30 minute massages or something like that.”

Homemade gifts can be a less costly option. Even for the less artistically inclined, any parent would be overjoyed at the care and effort that goes into making a gift. Some simple DIY ideas include painting a picture frame for a family photo, mixing a sugar lip scrub, putting baked goods into decorated jars and personalizing mugs with Sharpies.

“When I was younger I made scrapbooks, cards and paintings, little things for around the house,” Principe said.

Websites such as Pinterest, Etsy and Good Housekeeping are full of DIY inspiration.

Some students prefer shopping for gifts. Angelina Hernandez, a second-year communication major, typically shops at Nordstrom for her mom and Bass Pro Shop for her dad.

“I’ve given my parents gifts for the holidays and they always say they like them,” Hernandez said. “I’m also just a good gift giver.”

Hernandez expects her gifts to be well-received this year as well.

“I will probably get my mom something trendy that she wouldn’t get herself,” Hernandez said. “I could potentially get her a new makeup palette, something practical for her.”

Bigger stores offer reliable quality and a wide selection of gifts.

“I like Bath and Body Works or Best Buy, or Home Depot for my dad,” Principe said “Or like clothing stores like Marshalls.”

Malls and department stores can be hectic during the holiday season, so some opt to shop locally for unique gifts. Parent-friendly shops in Davis include Creme De La Creme, The Avid Reader and Cookery & Company.

University gear is another viable option. Parents will proudly wear a UC Davis T-shirt or drink from an Aggie themed mug. Check out the Campus Store for gifts on Dec. 7, the last Aggie Pride Friday of the year. UC Davis branded clothing and gifts will be 25 percent off.

Some students find gift ideas for their parents online.

“I definitely just surf the web for inspiration, like Pinterest or Instagram,” Principe said. “Usually it’s easy to find things from there.”

Hernandez has a similar approach.

“I watch YouTube videos and I go on Pinterest, Instagram, ‘Best of’ lists,” Hernandez said.

The New York Times recently published its 2018 Holiday Gift Guide, an extensive list of gifts sure to satisfy anyone. The list is divided into different interests, such as food, home, books, self-care, technology and even a category for the hard-to-please. The list can be filtered by price ranges so there are options for any budget. The gifts are artsy and on-trend, ranging from luxury kitchen tools and cozy loungewear to stocking stuffers such as silent squeak toys for dogs, fancy pens and eco-friendly straws.

Instead of buying mom another candle she’ll never use or dad another jacket he’ll return, consider browsing the holiday gift guides online. If your parents are picky or otherwise hard to shop for, one solution is to encourage them to create an Amazon Wishlist, then all you have to do is buy from that list and watch the mail. Bottom line is, parents will probably appreciate any thoughtful gift if it comes from their child, whether store bought or homemade.

Written by: Cheyenne Wiseman — arts@theaggie.org