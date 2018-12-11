Police Logs
Sticks and stones
November 21
“A driver of a gold Ford sedan threw a rock at reporting party’s vehicle. No damage to reporting party’s vehicle and reporting party would like it to be logged.”
“Male subject threatening to hit people with a large flashlight.”
November 22
“Injured hawk, unable to fly.”
“Reporting party’s roommate became upset after a disagreement and threw a beverage can at the reporting party.”
November 23
“5-6 dogs running loose in neighborhood for last 20 minutes.”
November 24
“Heavy walking coming from unit above responding party.”
November 25
“Transient yelling at customers and hit store window with a stick 3 times.”
November 26
“High school aged juveniles smoking marijuana at the playground.”
November 27
“Neighbors door knob on the floor in front of door, unknown if break in or resident aware.”