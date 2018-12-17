Downtown Sacramento to host Drag Queens on Ice

Event marks eighth annual event to raise funds for local beneficiaries

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink will host Drag Queens on Ice on Dec. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is an opportunity to ice skate with several local drag queens including one of the hosts, Taryn-Thru-U, and Felicity Diamond. A setlist of live DJ’s featuring Creamy’s by Cayla Jordan and more will provide live entertainment.

The event was postponed from the original date due to unhealthy air quality.

There is a suggested donation of $15, and participants can decide which of the three charities — NorCal AIDS Cycle, Front Street Animal Clinic or Court of the Great Northwest Imperial Empire — will receive their full donation. Tickets will be available for purchase at the venue. People of all ages and identities are encouraged to attend.

Fred Palmer, the CEO of Outword Media Marketing and Events, created the event in 2010 and it has grown in popularity every year since.

“Downtown [Sacramento] Partnership and Outword try to make it fun each year,” Palmer said. “We will have a red carpet for guests to walk with or without skates on and a big bin of drag items for guests to try on [to] walk the catwalk [with].”

Palmer reminisced about past years’ events.

“Sorry that it’s rude, but it’s funny,” Palmer said. “One year we had four queens pile on the ice and a photographer for Sacramento Magazine made the photo a two-page spread.”

Johnathan Cameron, president of the board for Court of the Great Northwest Imperial Empire, has a fabulous drag persona and her name is Taryn-Thru-U.

“My drag persona is bitchy,” Taryn said. “I like to be sarcastic and funny. But bottom line is, I am always caring and willing to help someone. I tell my staff, ‘I’m like your Mother. I will support you, care for you and encourage you until you mess up. Then I will remind you of your mistake over and over again with the guilt that only a mother can give.’”

Cameron is heavily involved with the CGNIE and explained how attendees can contribute to the charities.

“[…] The Imperial Court of Sacramento, is one of the three charities,” Jonathan Cameron said. “When people arrive, they buy their wristbands from the charity they want to support. The charity keeps that money for themselves. We also can do raffles and sell items as well. So, someone could buy a wristband from one group, then support the others by purchasing raffle tickets.”

Apart from helping a good cause, participants get to interact with drag queens in an uncommon form, which makes the experience memorable, especially in the holiday season. Director of public affairs and communications for the Downtown Sacramento Partnership Emilie Cameron shared why she thinks it’s a great event for everyone.

“This is definitely an event that’s popular,” Cameron said. “Not only being fabulous, but it raises money for good community causes. Outword has always done a good job finding causes. Celebrities from the drag community will be there and it’s a fun event where people can let their inner drag queen out. People get to skate with the queens and [the event is] a lot of fun where people from all walks of life come out.”

All information regarding the event can be found on the Facebook event page and the Downtown Sacramento Partnership website.



Written by: Josh Madrid – arts@theaggie.org