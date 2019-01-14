Take a break and jam out

Where to experience live music in and around Davis

After a hard week of trudging through the mud to 8 a.m. organic chemistry, taking in live music, whether from a local band or major headliner, can be the perfect weekend stress reliever. Below is a list of venues in and around Davis to get your live music fix.



Woodstock’s Pizza



Every Friday at 11 p.m., Woodstock’s Pizza hosts a “Friday Night Alive” session. Patrons can bring their own equipment and play for the restaurant. On Saturdays, local bands take the stage and start performing at 10 p.m.. Woodstock’s has a wide range of decently-priced food options that aren’t pizza, including salads, sandwiches and vegan options. Woodstock’s is located at 219 G Street in Davis.



Armadillo Music



Armadillo Music is a small shop filled with classic records, CDs and some books on the second floor. Their in-store shows give off an indie vibe. Local bands or musicians play in a small corner, allowing customers to peruse the $1 vinyl bins and shop as they please. Recent musicians featured at Armadillo Music include pop punk band The Crash Car Hearts and indie-folk band Melissa Schiller and the Baker-Miller Pinks. Upcoming concerts can be found on their Facebook page and website. Armadillo Music is located at 207 F Street in Davis.



Delta of Venus



This Davis coffee shop, set up like a scene from a movie, is the perfect spot to take in some culture. While they don’t host events as frequently as other venues, the experience is unlike any other. Delta of Venus encourages their customers to dance and let loose on the patio while the artist plays. They most recently hosted Funky Serenity and scrublovecrew. Information about upcoming shows can be found on their Facebook page. Delta of Venus is located at 122 B Street in Davis.



G Street Wunderbar



G Street Wunderbar hosts karaoke nights, DJs and live music, all of which make for a fun night out. In case the music isn’t enough to entice you, the bar has arcade games, pool and darts. This bar is 21 and up, so first years will need to wait a while before enjoying Wednesday Funk Night and Faded Fridays. G Street Wunderbar is located at 228 G Street in Davis.



The Palms Playhouse



When it’s time to wind down and get away from Davis, take a 20-minute drive to Winters. The Palms Playhouse hosts live music events and provides a nice getaway for students who have an ear for country blues or vibrant jazz. It’s a venue for all ages, and everyone is welcome to enjoy the music. However, unlike most venues in Davis, the Playhouse focuses more on the music than on the venue itself. Therefore, it does charge to hear the entertainment and price depends on who’s performing. The schedule and ticket prices can be found on their website. The Palms Playhouse is located at 13 Main Street in Winters.



Ace of Spades



Another 20-minute drive away from Davis is Ace of Spades, a concert hall which hosts artists from every genre. Nothing takes your mind off those four chapters that you need to read by Monday like fist-pumping with 1,000 of your closest friends. Upcoming concerts include Papa Roach, Ella Mai and Big Wild. The line-up schedule and tickets can be found on their website. Ace of Spades is located at 1417 R Street in Sacramento.



Golden 1 Center

The Golden 1 Center, home to the Sacramento Kings and major headliners, is also located in Sacramento. While not usually the most frugal option for live music, nothing can beat a major concert. Upcoming artists include Elton John (who is on his Farewell tour), A$AP Rocky, KISS, Panic! At The Disco and Justin Timberlake. Tickets and information can be found on their website. The Golden 1 Center is located at 500 David J Stern Walk in Sacramento.



Bill Graham Civic Auditorium



The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium requires the farthest trek on this list, but makes for a perfect excuse to spend some time in San Francisco. Head to the city early to take in the sights before seeing your favorite artist. Upcoming concerts include A$AP Rocky, Gryffin and YG. Tickets and information can be found on their website. The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium is located at 99 Grove Street.



Written by: Itzelth Gamboa — arts@theaggie.org