ASUCD Senate to hold last-minute special session

Special Senate meeting will discuss legislation to honor slain Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona

The ASUCD Senate announced Thursday evening that it will conduct a special meeting at 6:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18 to focus on a piece of emergency legislation honoring slain Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona. Association leadership announced the meeting via the official ASUCD Senate Facebook page at 5:29 p.m. on Thursday, stating that it was ordered by ASUCD President Michael Gofman.

The ASUCD Constitution requires that an “official meeting shall be one in which a quorum of the members of the Senate are present with at least twenty-four hours written notice in a public place on campus and contacting the campus news media.” The California Aggie was not contacted within this 24-hour timeframe and has still not been contacted as of the time of publication.

“Campus news media as a term is undefined, and probably written at a time when notices were posted on paper around campus,” Gofman said via email. “We determined that the publicity efforts that we went through sufficed, and social media qualified as campus news media.”

Gofman, who stated that he was against the decision to cancel this week’s regular Senate meeting, argued that there is “no question” about the constitutionality of Friday’s special meeting.

The meeting comes only a day after the ASUCD Senate unconstitutionally and un-bylawfully cancelled its regularly scheduled weekly meeting due to “safety concerns” after a controversial statement posted by the association’s Ethnic and Cultural Affairs Commission, on its since-deleted Facebook page, made national headlines.

The special meeting will take place at 6:10 p.m. tonight on the third floor of the Memorial Union in the Mee Room.



Written by: Kenton Goldsby — campus@theaggie.org

