Police Logs

New year, new calls

December 26

“Reporting party sent money to Hong Kong to unknown person.”



December 27

“Unknown male arrived at reporting party’s residence to perform landscaping, per reporting party she didn’t hire anyone and felt it was odd.”



December 28

“Reporting party can hear knocking and scratching noises on windows, and possible people walking through bushes — reporting party has not seen anyone or any animals.”



December 30

“Baby playing with phone, saying hello. Spoke with father.”



December 31

“Resident requested animal control for a cat that has been scratching at her front door.”



January 1

“Reporting party would like female subject removed from premises who had been hostile to her earlier. Female now has a cup of hot tea in her possession and reporting party is concerned in any employees contact her, she may try to throw the hot drink.”



January 2

“Advised he is stuck in bed, requested staff assist and declined medical.”