Humor: Passengers carry humongous bottles of lotion through TSA

Our president has created pandemonium

In the wake of Donald Trump’s historic wall tantrum, the government has been partially shut down, and America has been left to deal with the consequences of Trump’s childish antics. As a result of Trump’s refusal to end his fantasy plan, hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been forced to go to work unpaid. Although many have called out sick with a contagious virus known as “I-ain’t-working-for-free-itis,” some brave souls who work for the TSA have been forced to clock in for a payless payday for almost an entire month.

Since TSA workers would rather be anywhere but the airport, passengers have been trying to make the best out of a dreadful situation. For instance, passengers at Sacramento International Airport have successfully done what most frequent flyers have been dying to get away with. That’s right: TSA agents have been letting passengers through security with bottles of lotion larger than 3.4 ounces!

Some might view this as unprofessional or unacceptable, but what’s really unprofessional is how our elected officials are sitting around and bickering with each other like there isn’t a president who’s eager to fulfill the little plans he drew in his coloring book before he was elected.



Written by: Hilary Ojinnaka — hiojinnaka@ucdavis.edu

(This article is humor and/or satire, and its content is purely fictional. The story and the names of “sources” are fictionalized.)