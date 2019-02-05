Davis Anime Club offers active community for anime fans

With socials events, screenings, convention, Davis Anime Club provides its members with many opportunities for involvement

The blue A-frame in front of the Memorial Union with the face of a friendly anime character is brightly visible to all. Catching the attention of passersby, the Davis Anime Club advertises itself in busy areas of the university with fliers on nearly every bulletin board in the most populated lecture halls. The Davis Anime Club (DAC) allows students to fully immerse themselves into the world of anime and Japanese culture.

Kwok-Wai Hanson, a fourth-year communication major and the president of the Davis Anime Club club, explained that the organization is able to offer a good anime experience for fans at any interest level.

“Davis Anime Club has a rich, diverse group of members, ranging from casual fans who may be familiar with a few anime to dedicated fans who are heavily engaged,” Hanson said.

Meetings for the club are held twice a week in Wellman 126 from 8 to 10 p.m. There, anime screenings are shown featuring fan-favorites, classics and even new showings. The club also hosts workshops and activities with occasional guest speakers related to the anime industry.

“We also work closely with publishers and licensors to bring screenings right here,” Hanson said. “For example, we screened ‘A Silent Voice’ on campus during our welcome week rush.”

On the weekends, DAC can be found hosting social events at local hangouts, such as the Davis Farmers Market or Kobe Mini Mart. The members also sometimes travel to Sacramento to watch new anime films in theaters and even facilitate group trips to anime conventions, such as SacAnime, Fanime and Crunchyroll Expo.

Davis Anime Club is also known for hosting DAiCon, a huge single-day anime convention that has been on hiatus since 2013. After six years, DAC is reviving the spirit of anime at DAiCon on Saturday, April 27. The convention will have gaming areas, panels and performances, an artist alley and even guests of honor that include voice actors.

“We’re also fortunate to have industry leaders including staff from Crunchyroll attending and holding workshops about their experience in the industry,” Hanson said.

It is common for many attendees to cosplay at the event and dress up as their favorite anime characters. There will be many photo opportunities and backdrops on campus to document the special day.

Being a part of Davis Anime Club is not just about watching anime, however, but appreciating the culture and art that comes along with it.

“We are a very welcoming, social group of people where casual viewers, hardcore fans or even those who have never watched anime before can feel right at home,” Hanson said.

Being in Wellman with more than 75 students every week is something that Hanson cherishes greatly. The club has provided Hanson with the opportunity to meet new people who share the same interests and also to connect with people at local conventions.

“There is something special about being able to experience the emotions, laughter, sorrows and excitement of a show by watching with other students,” Hanson said. “I don’t think I’ll be able to do that with so many people after I graduate.”

Written by: Sierra Burgueno – features@theaggie.org