Local businesses, community members contribute to memorial fund for Officer Natalie Corona

Davis Police Department receives thousands in donations from community in memory of slain officer

The Davis Police Department created a memorial fund in honor of slain police officer Natalie Corona, and community members and local business have stepped up to contribute.

Corona was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a car accident on Jan. 10 at the corner of Fifth and D Streets in Davis. On Jan. 18, thousands of mourners gathered in the ARC Pavilion at UC Davis to remember her life and service. The Davis PD announced on Twitter and its website on Jan. 15 that a memorial fund would be created in her name.

“The Davis Police Department appreciates all of your continued support during this difficult time,” the tweet read. “In response to this tragedy, we have created a Memorial Fund in Natalie’s honor.”

Lt. Paul Doroshov of the Davis PD confirmed that the memorial funds raised would go to Corona’s family. He also urged those who wish to contribute to be wary of fake charities and scams posing as alternative memorial funds. To ensure the donations went to the official Natalie Corona Memorial Fund, Doroshov recommended contributing through the sources listed on the Davis PD website.

“In times like this, unfortunately — as in disaster — it does happen where people set up fake stuff and there’s scams out there,” Doroshov said. “We’re not telling people where to donate, but we can vouch for the official [memorial fund].”

Local business held a number of special events to raise money for the memorial fund. Dutch Bros Coffee announced on its website that $1 from every coffee sold at 26 different local Dutch Bros locations on Jan. 17 — including the Davis location, where Corona was a beloved regular customer — would be donated toward the fund. Dutch Bros announced after the event that it had raised over $82,000 in Corona’s memory.

Dos Coyotes Border Cafe, a local Mexican restaurant, also held a fundraising event in Corona’s honor at both of its Davis locations. On Jan. 23, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page that 100 percent of its sales that day would go to the memorial fund. A second post later that day celebrated huge crowds at both locations, and video footage posted in the comment section shows long lines and full seating at one of the restaurants.

“Standing room only,” wrote commenter Aimee Conner Hasson. “I’ve never been so happy to see a long line. Thank Dos and our community for supporting Officer Natalie Corona and her family.”

Sudwerk Brewery also held a fundraising event in Corona’s honor, featuring live music from Julie and the Jukes and Doc Tari. All the proceeds from the taproom during the event were contributed to the memorial fund, according to co-owner Trent Yackzan. The musicians donated their time free of charge. The food truck at the event, Street Cravings, also donated a percentage of its proceeds to the fund. Prior to the event, Yackzan spoke of his business’s connection to the wider Davis community.

“The root of the word — it’s a German word, a slang word —’Sudwerk’ means community, community brewery,” Yackzan said. “We just felt compelled to give back to her family and to [the] community.”

A link to the Paypal for the memorial fund was included in the original tweet. Those who wish to contribute can also use Venmo to send donations to @NatalieCorona-MemorialFund, or drop off or mail checks at the Davis Police station at 2600 Fifth St., Davis, CA 95618. Checks can also be dropped off at any Umpqua bank location. Davis PD requested that checks be made payable to “Natalie Corona Memorial Fund.”



Written by: Tim Lalonde — city@theaggie.org