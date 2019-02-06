Police Logs

Lost and Found

January 19

“Male customer inside the store taking pictures of other customers and saying that people are stalking him.”

“Sounds of toddler playing with phone.”

“Pile of brand new clothes with tags behind the enclosed dumpster area on the Planet Wash side of plot, unknown if stolen and dumped.”

“Dark-colored sedan driving erratically and at high speeds traveling westbound on Russell.”



January 20

“Reporting party claims someone put chemicals in her car and she can no longer drive it.”



January 21

“Male subject loitering between the side of the building and the front door bothering customers. Reporting party requested he be moved along.”

“Dogs barking for three days now on the side of the house.”

“Cardboard box full of empty whippit containers left in the middle of the parking lot.”



January 22

“Reporting party was charged and knocked down by a transient’s dog.”

“Long-haired white cat with a white collar lost in the area.”



January 23

“Reporting party heard noises inside resident and thinks he heard his roommates yelling.”