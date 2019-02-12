Police Logs
Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE
Watering the plants
January 23
“Unoccupied vehicle with trunk open and several Amazon packages inside.”
January 24
“Misdial/ Testing new phone.”
January 25
“Subject carrying a wheelchair. Subject in roadway.”
January 26
“Male advised he pressed the wrong button.”
January 27
“Transients associated to camp are using city electricity via a light pole.”
“Party and females urinating on reporting party’s flower bed.”
January 28
“Sometime in early morning unknown left behind a metal sharp object on the porch and may have used it to tear up a sweatshirt that was left outside.”
January 29
“Bag of lacrosse equipment.”