Police Logs

Watering the plants

January 23

“Unoccupied vehicle with trunk open and several Amazon packages inside.”



January 24

“Misdial/ Testing new phone.”



January 25

“Subject carrying a wheelchair. Subject in roadway.”



January 26

“Male advised he pressed the wrong button.”



January 27

“Transients associated to camp are using city electricity via a light pole.”

“Party and females urinating on reporting party’s flower bed.”



January 28

“Sometime in early morning unknown left behind a metal sharp object on the porch and may have used it to tear up a sweatshirt that was left outside.”



January 29

“Bag of lacrosse equipment.”