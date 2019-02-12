Police Logs

17 hours ago

Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE

Watering the plants

January 23

“Unoccupied vehicle with trunk open and several Amazon packages inside.”

January 24

“Misdial/ Testing new phone.”

January 25

“Subject carrying a wheelchair. Subject in roadway.”

January 26

“Male advised he pressed the wrong button.”

January 27

“Transients associated to camp are using city electricity via a light pole.”

“Party and females urinating on reporting party’s flower bed.”

January 28

“Sometime in early morning unknown left behind a metal sharp object on the porch and may have used it to tear up a sweatshirt that was left outside.”

January 29

“Bag of lacrosse equipment.”

