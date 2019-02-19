Unitrans, CoHo partner for “Get Out the Vote” rally on first day of ASUCD elections

$1 CoHo discount tickets will be distributed to first 1,000 undergraduates who vote

Unitrans drivers will be distributing $1 CoHo discount tickets to the first 1,000 undergraduates who say they have voted in ASUCD’s 2019 Winter Elections, taking place Feb. 19-22, as part of a partnership between Unitrans and the CoHo to get out the vote.

The tickets will be distributed beginning Feb. 19 on Unitrans buses and the elections will kick off the same day with a “Get Out the Vote” rally at 12:30 p.m. in front of the CoHo. The rally will feature a performance from Band-Uh! and Unitrans drivers will also be distributing coupons at the event.

“With only 1,000 discount tickets, supplies will be limited and are first come, first served,” said Unitrans General Manager Jeff Flynn via email. “Just tell a Unitrans driver or conductor that you voted to receive the CoHo discount ticket while supplies last.”

Students can vote for up to six prospective Senate candidates as well as choose from two executive tickets running to be the next president and vice president.

Also on the ballot is the Unitrans Undergraduate Fee Referendum. Facing a growing budget deficit, Unitrans will be forced to cut additional services, including lines and potentially jobs, if the referendum, which would increase the quarterly amount students pay to fund Unitrans, is unsuccessful.

In order for Unitrans’ fee referendum to be successful, 20 percent of the undergraduate student body must vote, and the measure must receive a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass.

Students can vote at https://elections.ucdavis.edu/vote/.



Written by: Hannah Holzer — campus@theaggie.org