Police Logs

Stop leaving behind luggage

February 5

“Injured jackrabbit near the grassy strip between curb and sidewalk by address.”



February 6

“Unattended black suitcase left in the plaza area across from above location.”



February 7

“Coyote seen running through the park. Not aggressive.”



February 8

“Unknown male came into gas station and dropped off backpack.”



February 9

“Loud bass.”



February 10

“Aggressive panhandler in front of store.”



February 11

“Loud rap music coming from the back bedroom.”



February 12

“Female yelling inside a vehicle, looked like she was trying to run over a male who was on the sidewalk.”