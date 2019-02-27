Police Logs
Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE
Stop leaving behind luggage
February 5
“Injured jackrabbit near the grassy strip between curb and sidewalk by address.”
February 6
“Unattended black suitcase left in the plaza area across from above location.”
February 7
“Coyote seen running through the park. Not aggressive.”
February 8
“Unknown male came into gas station and dropped off backpack.”
February 9
“Loud bass.”
February 10
“Aggressive panhandler in front of store.”
February 11
“Loud rap music coming from the back bedroom.”
February 12
“Female yelling inside a vehicle, looked like she was trying to run over a male who was on the sidewalk.”