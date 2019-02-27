Police Logs

Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE

Stop leaving behind luggage

February 5

“Injured jackrabbit near the grassy strip between curb and sidewalk by address.”

February 6

“Unattended black suitcase left in the plaza area across from above location.”

February 7

“Coyote seen running through the park. Not aggressive.”

February 8

“Unknown male came into gas station and dropped off backpack.”

February 9

“Loud bass.”

February 10

“Aggressive panhandler in front of store.”

February 11

“Loud rap music coming from the back bedroom.”

February 12

“Female yelling inside a vehicle, looked like she was trying to run over a male who was on the sidewalk.”

