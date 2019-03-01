Majority of political contributions from UC employees go to Democrats, Taking a fifth year, A good week for Aggie women’s sports: Your Weekly Briefing

Happy Friday Aggies,

As Week 8 comes to a close, hopefully so have your midterms. Rain is forecasted on and off through next Saturday — mood — so stay dry, Aggies. A lot happened this week, here’s what you need to know.

Photo of the Week:

QUINN SPOONER / AGGIE

On campus:

A report published by Open Secrets showed that “During the 2018 election cycle, UC-affiliated donors contributed $3,437,446 to Democratic congressional candidates and $78,727 to Republicans.” Putting into question whether left-skewed politics are bleeding into curriculum. Read the full article.

Chaz Cruz is the new director of the Cross Cultural Center on campus— alliteration, am I right? Cruz brings a background in organizational leadership and a passion for contributing to marginalized communities, and said that there are “a lot of problems that need to be addressed in making sure our society is more equitable. It will take a lot of people to do that and I am willing and I am here to work with as many people as possible to make sure we uphold those values.” Read the full article.

In city news:

Update on the F Street murder — Halyley Gilligan will face trial at the end of May for murder and felony use of a firearm against her ex-boyfriend, Jamie Kinseth last October. At the arraignment on Feb. 15, Gilligan testified that her actions were in self defense, but forensic evidence conflicts with her narrative. Read the full story.

Features:

DAVIS WHALEN / AGGIE

Forced to take a fifth year, student Karen Bretz shared a familiar narrative about grappling with the consequences of changing majors. Despite great efforts in extracurriculars and joining clubs, Bretz explained how it took time for her interests to come into focus. She lends her story to guide fellow students in finding pride in an extended education. Read the full story.

Arts:

JAMIE CHEN / AGGIE

Rosie Schwarz shared some high school literature nostalgia. Her picks: The “Twilight” series, “Catcher In the Rye”, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, and “Waiting For Godot”. Read the full article.



Sports:

JUSTIN HAN / AGGIE

A good week for Aggie women’s sports:

UCD women’s basketball earned its tenth straight win last Saturday against Hawaii, and women’s softball took home first place at the annual Aggie Invitational this past weekend— winning five of six games.



Science:

IAN CAMPBELL / COURTESY

A recent study by the UC Davis Sleep Lab found that decreased sleep in adolescent correlates to a significant decrease in waking EEG power, or electrical activity in the brain. Associate project scientist in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Ian Campbell, said, “This idea that sleep is not important, that I can stay up all night and study and still perform well the next day is not a good approach to life.” Read the full article.



Opinion:

COURTESY

Top of the news this week: “A UC Davis professor thinks cops “need to be killed””



On a lighter note, Re: The Oscars Best Picture squabble— “Why “Black Panther” didn’t win Best Picture”.

Benjamin Porter writes, “Rewarding “Black Panther” simply for breaking racial barriers may seem like a morally good, progressive and politically correct thing to do, but this wouldn’t be based on merit — it would be tokenism.”



Editorial: “UC Davis is not just a STEM school”



Liz’s Weekly Recs:

Television: Forever — available on Amazon Prime Video

Movie: Empire Records

Novel: Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

Album: X100PRE by Bad Bunny

More…



That’s all for your Aggie Briefing, check back next week.

To receive the briefing in your inbox, subscribe to our newsletter.



— Grace Simmons