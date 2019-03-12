Letter to the Editor: Faculty thank UC Chancellors for condemning boycott of Israeli academics

To the Editor:

Re “All 10 UC Chancellors condemn boycott of Israeli academics” (news story, Jan. 17):



We write to thank and support Chancellor Gary May and the other nine UC Chancellors for their letter opposing an academic boycott of Israeli academic institutions and/or individual scholars.

We share Chancellor May’s belief in the value of unfettered exchange of ideas and perspectives on our campuses, and appreciate his defense of these important principles.

Joel Hass, Department of Mathematics

Raul Aranovich, Department of Linguistics

Boaz Arzi, School of Veterinary Medicine

Galia Franco, Department of Middle East/South Asia Studies

Ralph Green, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine

Barry M. Klein, Department of Physics

Deanne Meyer, Department of Animal Science

Matthew Shugart, Department of Political Science

David Siegel, Department of Internal Medicine

Al Sokolow, Department of Human and Community Development, Emeritus

Abigail Thompson, Department of Mathematics

Stephen White, School of Veterinary Medicine

Simone Monnier Clay, Department of French and Italian, Emirata

Richard L Kravitz, General Internal Medicine, Director, UC Center Sacramento

Rivkah Isseroff, School of Medicine

Diego Yankelevich, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Fern Tablin, School of Veterinary Medicine, Emerita

Niels Grønbech-Jensen, Departments of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Mathematics

Amina Harris, Honey and Pollination Center

Burl R. Don, Department of Medicine

Prof. Tonya Kuhl, Chemical Engineering

Jay Rosenheim, Department of Entomology and Nematology

Marvin Goldman, Surg. and Radiological Sciences, Emeritus

Michael J. Singer, Department of Land, Air and Water Resources, Emeritus

Norma Landau, Department of History, Emerita

Marc Pollack, Microbiology Graduate Group

A. Hari Reddi, School of Medicine

Amir Kol, School of Veterinary Medicine

Maynard Skinner, Retired Assistant Vice Chancellor and former Mayor of Davis

Mitchell Singer, Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics

Jerry Suran, Graduate School of Management, Emeritus

Anne-Maarit Bagman, Department of Plant Biology and Genome Center

Alex Groth, Department of Political Science, Emeritus



