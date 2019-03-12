Letter to the Editor: Faculty thank UC Chancellors for condemning boycott of Israeli academics
To the Editor:
Re “All 10 UC Chancellors condemn boycott of Israeli academics” (news story, Jan. 17):
We write to thank and support Chancellor Gary May and the other nine UC Chancellors for their letter opposing an academic boycott of Israeli academic institutions and/or individual scholars.
We share Chancellor May’s belief in the value of unfettered exchange of ideas and perspectives on our campuses, and appreciate his defense of these important principles.
Joel Hass, Department of Mathematics
Raul Aranovich, Department of Linguistics
Boaz Arzi, School of Veterinary Medicine
Galia Franco, Department of Middle East/South Asia Studies
Ralph Green, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine
Barry M. Klein, Department of Physics
Deanne Meyer, Department of Animal Science
Matthew Shugart, Department of Political Science
David Siegel, Department of Internal Medicine
Al Sokolow, Department of Human and Community Development, Emeritus
Abigail Thompson, Department of Mathematics
Stephen White, School of Veterinary Medicine
Simone Monnier Clay, Department of French and Italian, Emirata
Richard L Kravitz, General Internal Medicine, Director, UC Center Sacramento
Rivkah Isseroff, School of Medicine
Diego Yankelevich, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Fern Tablin, School of Veterinary Medicine, Emerita
Niels Grønbech-Jensen, Departments of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Mathematics
Amina Harris, Honey and Pollination Center
Burl R. Don, Department of Medicine
Prof. Tonya Kuhl, Chemical Engineering
Jay Rosenheim, Department of Entomology and Nematology
Marvin Goldman, Surg. and Radiological Sciences, Emeritus
Michael J. Singer, Department of Land, Air and Water Resources, Emeritus
Norma Landau, Department of History, Emerita
Marc Pollack, Microbiology Graduate Group
A. Hari Reddi, School of Medicine
Amir Kol, School of Veterinary Medicine
Maynard Skinner, Retired Assistant Vice Chancellor and former Mayor of Davis
Mitchell Singer, Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics
Jerry Suran, Graduate School of Management, Emeritus
Anne-Maarit Bagman, Department of Plant Biology and Genome Center
Alex Groth, Department of Political Science, Emeritus
