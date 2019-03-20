Police Logs
Stranger danger
February 27
“Mediation with granddaughter who is currently moving out of resident and yelling/causing a scene reporting party has AirBnB tenant staying at location and doesn’t want to expose them to granddaughter’s behavior.”
“Open line with faint conversation then x faintly saying she called by mistake.”
“On the bike path behind above location — two car batteries in close proximity to a transient camp. Reporting party concerned the batteries could shock a child. Request they be picked up.”
February 28
“Transient sleeping in the elevator. Request subject be moved along.”
March 2
“Second floor near elevator, male transient playing loud music from boombox.”
“Request advice for legality of what constitutes stalking.”
March 3
“Female subject told employee to ‘keep an eye out for her because she doesn’t know the person’ keeping her company.”
March 4
“Open line with talking heard, no obvious distress.”