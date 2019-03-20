Say Goodbye to Winter Quarter and Hello to Winters, Calif.

It’s closer than you think

When students consider taking a day trip away from Davis, they often head to Sacramento or San Francisco. While these destinations are perfect for a day trip with minimal time-constraints, for students who are itching to leave Davis for just a few hours, Winters is a great option.

Located 13 miles away and home to 10,000 people, Winters offers an even stronger small-town feel than Davis. This quaint size feels almost surreal, as if the town is stuck in the ’40s with its large water tower marking the entrance to the town, reminiscent of the one in “Dazed and Confused” or “Riverdale.”

The small size of downtown Winters makes it convenient for parking anywhere and walking around. For those looking for a good meal, Putah Creek Cafe is a large diner with classic booths and diner tables, indoor seating and a large outdoor patio. The cafe is ranked as the top restaurant in Winters on Tripadvisor. The menu is expansive and offers a variety of options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. In addition, the cafe is known for its bakery that features homemade pie. The cafe sources their ingredients from their own garden, which is located across the street from the Putah Creek Cafe. According to the restaurant’s website, it includes 20 raised beds of herbs, vegetables, fruit and flowers, young fruit trees and ornamental and insectary plants.

For those looking for a night out or a big-city dining experience, Preserve is described as a “hip restaurant and bar offering local, seasonal, farmer to fork cuisine including brunch, craft beer, and cocktails.” People are reminded to not leave town without a jar of “locally famous jalapeno jelly.” Preserve includes an all-day menu featuring items such as the “Preserve Charcuterie Platter,” a gourmet mac ‘n cheese and a butternut squash pizza. All of their foods are thoughtfully presented, culminating into an experience that focuses on taste and ambiance. In addition, Preserve offers a special Sunday brunch, serving distinctive dishes and cocktails such as “pulled pork waffles,” “Beer-Mosas” and “Italian Speedball,” which is made with cold brew coffee, Amaro Averna, orange bitters and cream.

Recently, Winters welcomed Hooby’s Brewing to town. This family-run brewery offers a great variety of beer and wine as well as a menu with options such as gluten-free nachos and a pesto grilled cheese waffle. The brewery is located in the heart of downtown, with a decal on the wall that reads “Beer is Good. But Beers are Better.” The brewery’s large tables make it an ideal location to study, relax or bring a group of people to explore. In addition, the brewery sells merchandise with slogans like “Wish You Were Beer.” This new brewery is cute, friendly and a great neighbor to Berryessa Brewing Company, located just outside of downtown Winters.

In addition, Winters is home to The Scoop, a quaint self-serve frozen yogurt store which changes flavors frequently, Ficelle, a tapas restaurant with stellar reviews, Lester Farms Bakery with award-winning, freshly made baked goods and Tomats, a restaurant categorized as classic California cuisine.

Beyond food and drinks, Winters is worth a visit as a historical agricultural town that has preserved its original buildings and atmosphere since its rebuilding in 1898. Of course, many things have been redone, and businesses have come and gone, but the family-friendly and welcoming environment remains a staple of Winters.

Written By: Rosie Schwarz — arts@theaggie.org