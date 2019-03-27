Review: Upper Crust Baking Company

Longtime local bread company opens first storefront

Upper Crust Baking Company opened its first bakery-boutique on Feb. 20. However, the family-run business is not new. Trudy and Mo Kalisky started their business in 1986, selling bread and baked goods primarily at farmers markets around Northern California.

The bakery is the company’s first permanent storefront. Located at 624 G St. next to the Davis Food Co-Op, the bakery is conveniently at the edge of downtown.

Upper Crust Baking Company sells a variety of unique breads, such as pumpernickel, Jewish Deli Rye, Sunberry, Birdseed, Salted Rosemary, Challah and Challapeño, among others. The bakery also offers artisan croutons, almond biscotti, apple tarts, New York cheesecake, babka and cookies. All its products are handmade in small batches.

The Jewish Deli Rye is particularly delicious alone or toasted with a little butter. The loaf is baked with caraway seeds, which when combined with the freshness of the other ingredients, gives the bread a savory burst of flavor. The apple tart, made with Granny Smith apples and a sugar-cookie crust, is not only the perfect mix of sweetness and tanginess, but is also absolutely gorgeous to look at.

The bakery also serves pour-over coffee. The bakery sells Davis Farmers Market merchandise as well as artisanal products from other local businesses. So far, products include honey, flour, jam, nuts, greeting cards and stickers.

With only two tables for indoor seating, the bakery is on the smaller side. Rustic decor creates a welcoming ambiance while the bakery’s owners are sure to make you smile and feel right at home.

Upper Crust Baking Company is proudly farm-to-oven. The farm-to-oven movement strives to connect local food producers and consumers in order to foster more self-reliant food networks and grow local economies.

The company has established connections with several growers and producers in the Northern California region, supporting local business as much as possible. The bakery uses local ingredients such as wheat from the Sacramento Valley, nuts from Winters, chocolate from Ghirardelli and a sourdough levain created in the UC Davis Food Science and Technology Department.

Upper Crust Baking Company certainly beats store-bought bread in flavor, quality and freshness. Loaves are $6 and desserts range in price from $4 to $25 depending on desired size. Products are also available at the Davis Farmers Market or can be ordered through Farm Fresh to You, an organic produce delivery service.

The bakery is still in its soft opening phase, so tentative hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The company is working on expanding its menu and products during this time and plans to have a grand opening within the upcoming weeks.



Written By: Cheyenne Wiseman — arts@theaggie.org