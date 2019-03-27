Spring playlist

Songs to get you in a sunshine-y, spring-y mood

With the sun finally peeking out from behind the clouds, it’s time to store away the hefty jackets and trade them in for t-shirts and shorts. And with a new wardrobe comes a new carefree, light mood. Change up your playlist to match it with this selection of songs.



“Fresh Roses” — Juke Ross

With spring bringing the best out of the year, it’s time to stop and smell the roses. Ross’ song is perfect to start out a slow day — one where the realization hits that there are no more dark clouds to ruin your plans of laying out on the quad at lunchtime.



“Honey” — Johnny Balik

As the heat turns up and the bees surround every corner, keep in mind that this weather is the type we’ve been waiting on for the past three months. Just pick a spot on the grass or by the pool, sit back and enjoy the sun. Hopefully this spring will be sweeter than honey.



“Best Fake Smile” — James Bay

Smiling can trick the brain and reduce stress, according to NBC. So when the pollen count is high and there isn’t enough Vicks in the world, put on your best fake smile and eventually, you’ll feel better.



“Talk Too Much” — Coin

When it comes down to it, the spring season is one for toe-tapping to upbeat music and with this song, you may end up annoying someone on your Unitrans route. But when your first midterm is creeping up, the best thing to do is take a deep breath and dance.



Buttercup — Hippo Campus

Spring quarter, as fun as it is, will have you itching for summer break. Take a couple of minutes with this song and go outside, pet a few dogs and that will surely make a day in Davis better.



Cocaine Jesus — Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Every spring quarter brings a new surprise. Whether it’s a grade on a test or what new adventures come your way, take each surprise with some optimism and hope for the best.



Twist and Shout — The Beatles

With this playlist coming to the end, let’s finish it off with a classic. The song is a great one to listen to on the way to a class.

Written By: Itzelth Gamboa — arts@theaggie.org