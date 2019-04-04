Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for television, movies, novels and music

Television: Delhi Crime

When a couple is found at the side of a road naked and beaten, the deputy police commissioner of Delhi makes it her mission to find the six men that committed the crime. This Netflix series is based off the 2012 gang rape and murder of Jyoti Singh in India. The series kept me on edge and is binge-worthy. I never knew what was going to happen next. Despite the subject matter, the show is not graphic, but it is intense and not for the faint of heart.



Movie: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The latest Spider-Man installment is an animated feature that follows young Miles Morales, who shortly after becoming Spider-Man meets five other Spider People from different dimensions. While I have never been able to pick a movie as my favorite, Into the Spider-Verse is definitely a contender. Beautifully crafted, it has the appeal of both comedy and action and characters that are easily relatable — despite the whole being a superhero quirk.



Novel: I’ll Give You the Sun

Jandy Nelson’s novel switches between two points of view — twins Noah and Jude, who used to be attached at the hip. The now-separated twins each navigate their separate lives, finding people to love and discovering different parts of their past they wished had stayed hidden. There are no words to describe the ending and how I felt about it being over. Despite the short read, it didn’t leave me disappointed. This novel offers a new world for readers to get lost in and characters to fall in love with.



Album: RKS

Rainbow Kitten Surprise’s “RKS” was released in 2015 and the album is a fun change of pace for fans of usual indie pop. What initially drew me in as I was cleaning on an early Sunday morning was the band name: Rainbow Kitten Surprise. What kept me listening was their odd song titles, which left me wondering what each song was truly about. Rainbow Kitten Surprise’s album is meant for those long drives with the windows down, the volume up and zero cares in the world.



Written by: Itzelth Gamboa — arts@theaggie.org