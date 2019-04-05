Joey Purp, Falcons to perform at Lawntopia

Entertainment Council announces artist line-up

On April 5, the ASUCD Entertainment Council announced that Joey Purp and Falcons will headline the 7th annual Lawntopia on Sat. May 4.

For the first time in three years, Lawntopia will take place on the Quad. Last year, the event took place at the ARC Conference Center due to inclement weather and the year before it took place on the campus soccer fields.

Joseph Davis, better known by his stage name Joey Purp, is a Chicago-born rapper and will be the headliner for the event. He is a founding member of the hip-hop collective Savemoney, along with Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa, and is also one half of Leather Corduroys. Joey Purp released his debut album “Quarterthing” in 2018. His popular songs include “Girls @” (feat. Chance the Rapper), “Hallelujah” and “Elastic.”

Falcons is a Los Angeles-based DJ and producer. Falcons is best known for his 2015 “Terra EP” which features a collaboration with GoldLink and Chaz French called “Aquafina.”

Joey Purp and Falcons’ performances will mark the second hip-hop act, after Chance the Rapper, brought to campus by the Entertainment Council since the hip-hop duo the Cataracts performed in 2010.

“Because we did Sunset Fest and that was an electronic show, I really wanted to bring more diversity onto the campus,” said Liz O’Neill, a fourth-year managerial economics and psychology double major and the director of the Entertainment Council.

“I’m excited to see how the genre does on campus,” O’Neill continued. “I think [Joey Purp] will do really well with the crowd here and I’m really interested to see what the engagement is going to be like.”

Joey Purp and Falcons will not be the only performers on Saturday night. The Entertainment Council is currently taking applications for a student DJ to play the opening set. The application closes Sun., April 8 at 11:59 p.m.. The Entertainment Council encourages that sample mixes focus on hip-hop, R&B, trap and electronic music, but original work is welcomed.

Students can look forward to food trucks, photo opportunities, giveaways, possible art installations and more that has yet to be announced at this year’s Lawntopia.

Lawntopia will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Sat. May 4. Admission is free and both students and community members are invited to attend. More updates can be found on the Entertainment Council’s Facebook page and the Lawntopia event page.



Written By: Liz Jacobson — arts@theaggie.org