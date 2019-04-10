UC Davis Agathon: Dancing for a Cause

A fresh philanthropy for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to take place at the CoHo

Time to get your dancing shoes on! This Saturday, April 6 from 7-11 p.m. is the UC Davis Agathon, a dance marathon happening at the CoHo. The pre-sale registration fee is $7 and all proceeds will be donated to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Previously called the UC Davis Dance Marathon, this is the first year that Agathon is hosting this event under its organization. Agathon is a student organization that stands for unity, compassion and community. The organization focuses on raising money for Children’s Miracle Network and their partner, UC Davis Children’s Hospital. Agathon hosts many fundraisers throughout the quarters, but one of their biggest events is the annual Dance Marathon event. They strive to raise enough money to help children and their families with hospital bills and the care offered through the children’s hospital.

Students can expect to see a variety of music and performances at the event, to get the crowd dancing. There will also be Miracle children present sharing their stories, face painting and more. This year, the event even has a glow-in-the-dark theme.

Lucero Vasquez, a third-year communication major, is the president of the Agathon organization. She is in charge of overseeing all committees in the organization such as hospital relations, finance, morale dance, sponsorship and recruitment.

“Agathon, in short, means us Aggies coming together #ForTheKids,” Vasquez said.

Yuliett Stefania Olivas-Gonzalez, a second-year human development major, is part of the sponsorship committee with the UC Davis Agathon. She works with others to reach out to the community in order to raise funds and promote events.

“It is very important to raise money to such an important cause because they help serve partnered children hospitals like our very own UC Davis Children’s Hospital,” Olivas-Gonzalez said. “These amazing children and their families cannot afford the cost of treatments and expenses on their own, and that is why the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals should be helped out in any way possible by businesses, community and student organizations like ourselves!”

To Vasquez, the most important part of the event is the “final reveal”, when an announcement is made about how much everyone has fundraised. The total fundraised amount is kept a secret until the big reveal, so it is surprising news to everyone.

“My passion for this movement has continuously increased every time I make a smile on a child’s face,” Vasquez said. UC Davis students are invited to join the Agathon organization regardless of year, career interests or majors. It is open to anyone wanting to join. You can check out the UC Davis Agathon on social media such as Facebook and Instagram @ucdagathon for updates, events, fundraisers and more. Those interested can also email the President at luvasquez@ucdavis.edu and/or be placed on a Listserv.

Written by: Sierra Burgueno –– features@theaggie.org