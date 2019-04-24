Police Logs

Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE

Dance like nobody’s watching

April 3

“Across the street, male in tan truck and transient male pushing each other around.”

April 4

“Man in intersection dancing, yelling.”

April 5

“Transient male laying on ground, requested be moved along.”

April 6

“BB gun found in room.”

April 7

“Reporting party’s son overdue from church meeting which ended.”

April 8

“Subject playing a keyboard at very loud volume in the courtyard of the building and requested they be advised to turn it down.”

April 9

“Male versus female yelling, walking together.”

April 10

“Two subjects banging on unknown object with large stick.”

