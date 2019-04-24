Police Logs
Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE
Dance like nobody’s watching
April 3
“Across the street, male in tan truck and transient male pushing each other around.”
April 4
“Man in intersection dancing, yelling.”
April 5
“Transient male laying on ground, requested be moved along.”
April 6
“BB gun found in room.”
April 7
“Reporting party’s son overdue from church meeting which ended.”
April 8
“Subject playing a keyboard at very loud volume in the courtyard of the building and requested they be advised to turn it down.”
April 9
“Male versus female yelling, walking together.”
April 10
“Two subjects banging on unknown object with large stick.”