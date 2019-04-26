Student housing projects halted, Aggie wide receiver hopeful NFL draft, 2 UC Davis professors win Guggenheim Fellowship: Your Weekly Briefing

Happy Friday, Aggies!

In the words of Childish Gambino, “It feel like summer” — where did spring wander off to? I don’t know about you, but I’ve been taking every opportunity to stay outdoors — walking to class, lounging on the MU lawn and opting for tables outside — to soak up those sun rays. Happy week four, Aggies, nearly halfway through the quarter, and then it’ll really be summer.



Also, it’s that time of year again… The Best of Davis issue! But, we are shakin’ things up by allowing you to share personal experiences, thoughts, and advice — in addition to the usual multiple choice questions. Fill out our survey for the chance to be featured in our special issue and to let us know what makes Davis a special place for you.

Here’s what you need to know this week…

Campus:

DANIEL TAK / AGGIE FILE

Possible measles exposure at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento — after an unvaccinated child was found to be infected. Over 200 patients treated at the Sacramento location on March 17 were sent emails to warn of possible exposure to the child who was being treated on that date. The Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency confirmed the case in press release on March 21.

“In California, what we worry about is many parents are vaccine-hesitant, and so they choose not to have their children vaccinated,” Dean Blumberg said, the chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UCDMC. “They tend to cluster within certain pools and communities — so if it entered one of those pools or communities, it could really just be transmitted very fast.”

None of the 220 patients contacted have reported any symptoms or infections. Read on.

City:

JORDAN CHOW / AGGIE

Student housing projects halted — a series of lawsuits have hit pause on the construction of two apartment complexes due to claims of environmental, health and safety concerns for students. Finding housing — let alone affordable housing — is challenging for students in Davis, with nearly 7% or 2,300 of students reporting they have been homeless at some point in their time at UC Davis.

“Those of us who oppose the Lincoln40 and Nishi projects are not opposed to more housing being built, especially student housing,” Susan Rainier said, a California-licensed architect. “We are opposed to the way it has been approved and, now, how it’s been done with the plan made by UCD and the city.”Originally set to be completed in the fall of 2020, however, its completion is now contingent on these lawsuits. Read on.

Features:

JAMIE CHEN / AGGIE

2019 Guggenheim Fellowship winners — two UC Davis professors were among the 173 Americans and Canadians to be awarded by the prestigious John Simon Guggenheim Foundation. Associate Dean of Undergraduate Studies and Academic Programs and history professor Ari Kelman and English professor Elizabeth Miller were selected from a pool of 3,000 applicants from a wide variety of disciplines.

“The thing that makes the Guggenheim unusual is that it’s available to people from a variety of different fields, some academic, some not, as long as they’re engaged in creative activities,” said Kelman.

Each will use their fellowships to support books and projects they are currently working on, learn more about their work.

Arts & Culture:

OLIVIA KOTLAREK / AGGIE

Earl Sweatshirt — The Arts Desk’s Liz Jacobson and Rosie Schwarz recount their concert experience. “Upon arriving to see Earl Sweatshirt in concert last Thursday, the energy and excitement manifested in the longest line we’ve ever seen for a concert at Ace of Spades. The line was filled with edgy teens donning Wolf Gang apparel, hipster 20-somethings in bucket hats and us, two UC Davis students just trying to chill in our Dickies and floral shirts.” Read on.

Sports:

JUSTIN HAN / AGGIE

UC Davis’s former wide receiver hopeful NFL Draft — Keelan Doss played in the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Among the best players in the nation, Doss earned his ticket to Alabama late January after leading Aggies to a 10-3 record this past season. He finished the weekend with a Raiders logo sticker of approval on his helmet from Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. After completing a successful Pro Day earlier this month at Aggie Stadium, Doss is awaiting the seven rounds of the draft that run from Thursday to Saturday. Read on.

Science:

FRANCES C. MOORE / COURTESY

How Tweets tell when remarkable weather turns unremarkable — UC Davis professors study geolocated tweets regarding dramatic weather occurrences. Frances C. Moore, an assistant professor in the UC Davis Department of Environmental Science and Policy relates what she found to the boiling frog phenomenon — if a frog is placed in a pot of water with the temperature gradually increasing, the frog will cook not realizing the temperature change, but if the frog is placed in boiling water, it would jump out straight away. Moore found that if unusual weather persisted for a year, tweets decreased and was thus “normalized”. Read on.

Culture Corner with our Editor In Chief, Emily Stack:

Television: “Derry Girls”

Movie: “Fried Green Tomatoes”

Book: “Bread” by Scott Shershow

Album: “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen

Read on.



That’s all folks. Tune in next Friday.



— Grace Simmons