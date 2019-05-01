UC Regent Ellen Tauscher passes away at 67

Tauscher only two years into a 12-year term

UC Regent Ellen Tauscher died Monday after a monthslong fight against pneumonia, according to the Los Angeles Times. She was 67.

Tauscher was a former member of the US House of Representatives, representing California’s 10th congressional district. She went on to serve the State Department under President Barack Obama. She was a specialist in nuclear affairs, serving as the chair of the Strategic Forces subcommittee of the Armed Services Committee while in the house. The committee possessed oversight of the US’s nuclear arms stockpile, the missile defense program and the national nuclear labs. At the State Department, she continued in a similar role as special envoy for strategic stability and missile defense.

“A compassionate leader with utmost integrity, Ellen exemplified a deep commitment to public service, justice, and improving the lives and futures of others,” said UC President Janet Napolitano in a statement. “We were extremely honored and fortunate to have Ellen serve on the UC Board of Regents where her expertise […] helped us navigate complex issues facing the university. Ellen became chair of the Board of Governors of Los Alamos National Security and Lawrence Livermore National Security, and her experience and knowledge helped support our national security mission and critical science initiatives.”

Appointed by former Governor Jerry Brown, Tauscher was only two years into a 12-year term on the Board of Regents.

“Ellen was a close colleague and a dear friend — generous with her knowledge and her time, and a true example of grace under pressure,” Napolitano said. “She was taken from us far too soon and will be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and countless friends and colleagues who will continue to greatly admire her and remember her fondly.”



Written by: Kenton Goldsby — campus@theaggie.org

