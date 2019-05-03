Freshmen choose to dropout of college before completing their first year

Students elaborate on why they chose to leave in the early stages of university or return later

For many young adults, entering college is the first time that they will be out on their own. Being thrust into this fast paced environment with harder classes, jobs, tons of extracurriculars to join and just having to learn adult basics is stressful to say the least. Without a typical support system this process is made even harder. Some college freshman find that this experience will become too taxing and they may proceed to drop out.

Former first-year managerial economics major Adam Sorrell explained why he decided to drop out.

“My desired career path changed and a degree isn’t necessary for it […] I don’t regret it at all but I do plan on going back when I’m older and financially independent,” Sorrell said. “If I didn’t know what I wanted to do, and if I didn’t have to worry too much about the cost, I would definitely stay in school to figure something out.”

Another reason besides the financial issues that arise with the steep cost of college tuition or major studies problems, is that individuals may not like the college environment they are in. Third-year biotechnology major Arielle Zur had a unique experience when it comes to this phenomena that surrounds university campus’ across the nation. She took a gap year after high school, attended Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, dropped out, went to community college in California and then transferred to Davis this year.

“I decided to take a gap year because I had worked really hard in high school and I wanted to have a small break before having to work even harder,” Zur said. “I really didn’t want to return back to Tulane and all application cycles for the schools I wanted to attend were closed. I also know that of I went to a community college I could much more easily get into a UC as UCs take like 90% of their transfers from community colleges.”

Homesickness plays a large role in deciding whether to drop out of a university. Third-year pharmaceutical chemistry major Mary Westover, like Zur, attended a four-year private institution before attending Davis: Seattle University in Seattle, Washington.

“I realized at the end of my freshman year that I wanted to major in chemistry and do research,” Westover said. “Although I loved Seattle, I was a little homesick, Davis is a research school and much bigger […] I wanted to have more opportunities to explore my career interests.”

She also touched on the fact that she believes that if she attended a big public school, like Davis, in her freshman year then she might not have been able to handle everything as well as she can now, due to her past experiences.

“I think I would have been intimidated and too overwhelmed to get involved on campus,” Westover added.

First-year psychology major Maria Almaraz spoke about her choice in deciding to stay in a four-year public institution.

“I do feel like this was a more stressful choice because there’s more responsibility and financially there’s the pressure of doing better since you’re paying for what you’re taking,” Almaraz said. “I chose a four-year institution instead of community college because it had always been a goal of mine, and it was what I feel would make me look the best when looking for a job in the future.”

Written by: ISABELLA BERISTAIN — features@theaggie.org