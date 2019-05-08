Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for television, movies, novels and music

Television: Bojack Horseman

“Bojack Horseman” is an animated Netflix show about a washed up ‘90s sitcom actor (who is also a horse) and his life in Hollywood. This comical sitcom is a satire of Hollywood, but beneath the surface it’s a depiction of addiction and depression. The show has five seasons with a confirmed sixth on the way in 2019. If you enjoy slightly darker comedy, this show is perfect for you.

Movies: I Heart Huckabees

Written and directed by David O. Russell, who also wrote and directed “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” “I Heart Huckabees” has been described as an existential comedy. The cast is stacked with Dustin Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman, Jude Law, Naomi Watts and Mark Wahlberg. This 2004 movie is definitely strange, but for those who enjoy movies in the more philosophical realm, this one synthesizes complicated topics with screwball comedy. This movie has received many mixed reviews, most of them negative, but I have yet to watch such an interesting and unique comedy that also explores existential themes.

Novel: Daisy Jones & The Six

Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “Daisy Jones & The Six” was published in March and has received rave reviews from Rolling Stone and the New York Times. The novel is written in interview form, switching between each character, and evokes the nostalgia of old VH1 band documentaries, as it tells the story of the eventual fall of a fictional rock band in the 70s. This book reads as a juicy exposé with elements of romance, rock ‘n’ roll and 70s culture. Everybody tells the story a little differently, but each voice comes together to create an entertaining story. This easy-to-read book is the perfect springtime read for the pool or the Quad.

Album: Some Rap Songs

Earl Sweatshirt dropped “Some Rap Songs” the night after I wrote an article titled “Fall Quarter’s Music: Week by Week” and it has become one of my favorite albums of the year. Sweatshirt’s album comes in at just under twenty-five minutes and Pitchfork credits Sweatshirt as the face of “a new sound and scene that blurs the line between avant-garde jazz and hip-hop.” Because of its unique sound, this album dynamically works both lyrically as an insight into Earl Sweatshirt’s dark and painful psyche or instrumentally as it mixes between hip-hop beats and muffled jazz.

Written By: Rosie Schwarz — arts@theaggie.org