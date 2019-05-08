Police Logs

Watch out for boyfriends who like Taco Bell

April 17

“Client left canister of marijuana.”



April 18

“Reporting party was trying to connect a device and called 911 to see if her phone was working.”



April 19

“Three bouncers smoking cigarettes in front of business. Reporting party confronted subjects about it and subjects were dismissive.”



April 20

“Female yelling that her boyfriend is on his way to her mother’s address from Taco Bell to destroy property because he is violent and disconnected.”



April 21

“Mail carrier was chased by pit bull, had to run up onto his vehicle to get away from dog.”



April 22

“Reporting party was involved in extensive road rage incident.”



April 23

“Dog barking for four hours.”