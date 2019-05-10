Celebrate Davis returns with traditions, new historical activity

Local businesses, organizations come together to honor city’s rich history

The annual Celebrate Davis and fireworks show, is a celebration of Davis’ prolific business community, residents and student life. The event will be hosted by the Davis Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, May 16.

The gathering is free of charge and set to begin at 4 p.m. It will feature performances, food options, bounce houses, shopping and a fireworks show to conclude the event at 9 p.m. Attendees will gather at Community Park on F Street, which is the same venue as the annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

A new feature to this year’s celebration displays a walk-through “History of Yolo” section, showcasing artifacts from the County’s history.

“Old vehicles and equipment will be on dis from the City of Davis Police Department, Fire Department and Recology, who is our Title Sponsor this year,” said Holly Claus, the director of events & marketing of the Davis Chamber of Commerce, via email. “There will also be old photographs brought out by UC Davis Shields Library for attendees to view.”

The Chamber keeps the event environmentally friendly and tries to reduce traffic by encouraging participants to bike to the event and utilize the free bike valet service, as well as bring their own reusable water bottles to use at fill-up stations, according to Claus.

Some vendors of the event include Sudwerk Brewery and Running Rivers Wine Cellar, while sponsors include A Grand Affair, Nugget Markets, The Kana Company, among others.

According to Bob Bowen, the public relations manager for the city of Davis, the city will partner with the Chamber and have six different booths from various departments –– from public works to the police department. Residents will be able to ask questions about their utility bill or learn more about upcoming summer programs and recreational activities.

“People have an opportunity to find out about some of the city services and the programs that we have or some the projects that are underway right now,” Bowen said. “People are concerned about some of the streets being resurfaced, deciphering their water bills and some of the services provided all across the city.”

In collaboration with the Davis Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Chamber Ambassadors, DJUSD Board Trustee Joe DiNunzio has helped set up the event’s educational booths and family-friendly activities in past years.

“We have hundreds of members participate in Celebrate Davis, through whom we entertain more than 10,000 attendees every year,” DiNunzio said via email. “For me, it is rewarding to engage directly with so many of our community members, Chamber members and civic leaders. It is a great place to meet and connect with people from all four corners of Davis — including UCD.”

In addition to helping coordinate the event, Bowen and DiNunzio enjoy participating in the festivities. Bowen looks forward helping the U.S. Bicycling Hall of Fame with its display, which features an old-fashioned high wheel bicycle.

DiNunzio commented on the welcoming atmosphere and sense of community present in the traditions at Celebrate Davis.

“There are a number of fantastic food and drink vendors, engaging member exhibits and lots of fun games and physical activities for people of all ages,” DiNunzio said via email. “I recommend that people plan to spend a couple of hours to get the full experience and most definitely stay for the fireworks — it is always a great show.”



