Police Logs

6 hours ago

Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE

Pranking the police, bad idea

May 1

“Caller advised prank calling.”

May 2

“Male transient threatening to hit bicyclists with a stick.”

May 3

“Gold Toyota Sienna with driver and passenger smoking marijuana joint in vehicle, while holding cigarettes out of the window trying to conceal the joint.”

May 4

“Single male screaming outside for past 3-5 minutes.”

May 5

“Counting loudly, shouting and exercise music since 7:30.”

May 6

“Group of four transient on the property obstructing fence repairs.”

May 7

“Male subject continually exposing himself in the plot and through the window of his hotel room.”

May 8

“Reporting party here to pick up backpack.”

