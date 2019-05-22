Police Logs
Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE
Pranking the police, bad idea
May 1
“Caller advised prank calling.”
May 2
“Male transient threatening to hit bicyclists with a stick.”
May 3
“Gold Toyota Sienna with driver and passenger smoking marijuana joint in vehicle, while holding cigarettes out of the window trying to conceal the joint.”
May 4
“Single male screaming outside for past 3-5 minutes.”
May 5
“Counting loudly, shouting and exercise music since 7:30.”
May 6
“Group of four transient on the property obstructing fence repairs.”
May 7
“Male subject continually exposing himself in the plot and through the window of his hotel room.”
May 8
“Reporting party here to pick up backpack.”