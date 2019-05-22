Police Logs

Pranking the police, bad idea

May 1

“Caller advised prank calling.”



May 2

“Male transient threatening to hit bicyclists with a stick.”



May 3

“Gold Toyota Sienna with driver and passenger smoking marijuana joint in vehicle, while holding cigarettes out of the window trying to conceal the joint.”



May 4

“Single male screaming outside for past 3-5 minutes.”



May 5

“Counting loudly, shouting and exercise music since 7:30.”



May 6

“Group of four transient on the property obstructing fence repairs.”



May 7

“Male subject continually exposing himself in the plot and through the window of his hotel room.”



May 8

“Reporting party here to pick up backpack.”