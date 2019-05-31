Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for television, movies, books and music

TV: “The Office” (Season 1-3)

Some may say I’m obsessed with “The Office.” I prefer the term expert. I’ve seen every episode countless times, but as of recently, I have rediscovered the overlooked hilarity of seasons one through three. The humor is at its most dry and the character development is still working through its kinks — but as a true fan, watching the series in its most raw form is refreshing. Also, Jim and Pam’s budding relationship and on-camera chemistry is heartwarming.



Music: “Wideass Highway” by Dougie Poole

Dougie Poole seamlessly combines classic Western drawn-out guitar chords and the psychedelic feeling of floating in space — what a combo! The album begins with the emotional ballad of “Don’t You Think I’m Funny Anymore?” and quickly transitions to the quirky love song “Tripping with the One You Love” — two of my favorite songs in the album. The album as a whole has the storytelling capabilities characteristic of Western lyrics with musical twists and turns to attract the indie rock listener.



Book: “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara

This heart-wrenching novel is not for the faint of heart. Yanagihara introduces us to four best friends living in modern-day New York City. However, as the plot unfolds, Jude — the survivor of a horrible trauma — becomes the central focus in the friendship dynamic. Each sentence in this 800-page novel must be read with care and attention. The writing is beautiful, simple and packed with fine details that make you reflect on your relationships and people with whom you share your life.



Movie: “Pillow Talk”

With Doris Day passing away earlier this month, I began to reminisce about the fond memories of when my aunt — a classic movie expert — and I would watch Day’s movies together. Beginning with its adorable title scene and charming theme song, this comedy is the love story of two people who meet on a party line (my aunt had to explain what that was when I first watched it). Of course, the plot is sexist due to the decade in which it was filmed, but it remains one of Day’s most well-known performances and a piece of my childhood.



Written By: Caroline Rutten — arts@theaggie.org