Governor Gavin Newsom’s annual budget proposal includes increased funds for UC system

UC could see 1.2% increase in funding

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently released a revised 2019-2020 budget proposal with nominally increased funds for higher education in the state. This January, Newsom’s proposed budget allocated a total of $17,952,680 for higher education. Now, the revised state budget allocation for higher education is $18,162,197, marking a 1.17% increase in funding.

The greatest portion of the higher education budget is comprised of funds for the Board of Governors of community colleges in the state, with $6,593,543 allocated. The California State University system received the second largest portion of funding, $4,222,289, and the University of California system has received the third largest portion, with $4,048,127 allocated. Other funding allocations include money for the Student Aid Commission, which provides financial assistance to students, retirement costs and California State University health benefits.

The University of California Office of the President (UCOP) indicated its support for these changes.

“The University of California appreciates the strong investment in higher education reflected in Governor Newsom’s January budget introduction, as well as the additional proposed investments from the May Revision, such as new ongoing funds to support housing for homeless students,” read a statement from the UCOP.

The statement added that UCOP was hoping to “secure additional funding,” which would permit a “one-time allocation from the Budget Act of 2018” that helped prevent a tuition increase during the 2018-2019 school year. This would ideally help “bolster enrollment growth and access throughout the university.”



Written by: REBECCA BIHN-WALLACE — campus@theaggie.org