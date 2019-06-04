Police Logs

Leave the plants alone!

May 15

“Male loitering and giving mean looks to customers.”



May 16

“Large shepherd mix off leash in the area chasing reporting party.”



May 17

“Male and female—shouting outside and laying on cars.”



May 18

“Female subject was removing plants from planter in front of business.”



May 19

“Reporting party was walking to friend’s house when an unknown male walked up to reporting party grabbed her by her shoulder and then grabbed her butt, no words exchanged.”



May 20

“Grandson inside the office refusing to leave.”



May 21

“Loud stomping.”



May 22

“Black plastic bag found.”

“Intoxicated male slurring words, moving cones and blocking traffic.”