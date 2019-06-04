Sexual health resources offered on campus for students

Student Health and Counseling Services, Women’s Resources Research Center among others provide resources

With the passage of recent laws, many students may be wondering what resources UC Davis offers when it comes to sexual health. The Student Health and Counseling Services (SHCS) and Women’s Resources and Research Center (WRRC) provide options for students to access the help they need.

Some birth control options are available for over-the-counter purchase at the SHCS such as condoms, spermicide and emergency contraception. Students also have the option to talk to an SHCS advice nurse at the UC Davis Student Health and Wellness Center to discuss personal matters and explore various resources for sexual health.

Although the Student Health and Wellness Center does not perform abortions, they can guide students to the appropriate resources near the campus. According to the website, “The state of California may not deny or interfere with a person’s right to choose or obtain an abortion prior to viability of the fetus (the ability of a fetus to survive outside of the uterus, determined by physician, generally after 23 weeks of gestation or more), or after viability when the abortion is necessary to protect the life or health of the pregnant person.” Questions regarding abortions can be answered through the SHCS to help individual students find the best option for them.

Students also have access to STI and HIV testing through Get Yourself Tested (GYT) UC Davis. Appointments can be made through the Health-e-Messaging website or by calling (530) 752-2349. Students who have the UC SHIP plan can have the costs of the tests covered. The LGBTQIA+ Resource Center offers no charge for anonymous HIV testing. More information on this resource can be found here.

Students can also find assistance at the WRRC, a space for students to connect with resources for their reproductive health.

Cecily Nelson-Alford, the director of the WRRC for 2 years, said, “We offer safer sex supplies, including latex and non-latex external condoms. We also offer free menstrual health products in all of our restrooms (first floor, North Hall).”

“The WRRC can support students with referrals to on and off campus resources related to reproductive health,” said Sara Blair-Medeiros, the assistant director of outreach of the WRRC. “We also have staff who have undergone training on birth control methods, including how they work, their effectiveness and how to access them.”

For the coming year, the WRRC is discussing programming that will address the topic of education on sexual and reproductive health. More information on health resources through the WRRC can be found here.

In 2017, a Plan B vending machine that contains items such as condoms, tampons, forms of birth control and even things like Tylenol was installed in the ARC study room.

While there are many options for students to consider when thinking about their sexual health, UC Davis has the resources to explore which paths are best for individual students who seek the assistance.

Written By: Sierra Burgueno — features@theaggie.org