Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for television, movies, books and music

Television: “Freaks and Geeks”

Although this show came out in 1999, if you haven’t watched it yet, please do yourself a favor and hit play. This show is about two groups of high schoolers in the ’80s: the freaks and the geeks. This classic Judd Apatow creation is where Jason Segel, James Franco and Seth Rogen first met. And while it only ran for a single season, it’s remembered as one of the best shows to hit the air. Even if you cannot relate to either subset of groups, or the ’80s, this show evokes a youthful nostalgia through its comedy, content, soundtrack and memorable cast.



Movies: “Slacker”

Following the theme of nostalgic homages to earlier eras, Richard Linklater’s debut film “Slacker” is one of the best movies about the ’90s. The film, which also stars Linklater, occurs over the course of a single day and follows the many small interactions that happen among college students in Texas. The film is famous for inspiring Kevin Smith’s cult favorite “Clerks,” but on a grander scale, for inspiring both the content and style of ’90s independent cinema. The movie captures the feelings of a “lost” generation and is a really fun watch.

Novel: “Catch-22” by Joseph Heller

This Joseph Heller novel is one of the most famous post-war satires, but in honor of George Clooney’s recent HBO adaption of the novel, this book deserves an extra recommendation. Many people recognize this novel as one of the most funny and biting books to exist, and if you like any degree of absurdity, you will love this book.



Album: “Section.80” by Kendrick Lamar

Giving another old suggestion, Kendrick Lamar’s 2011 freshman studio album is often forgotten amid all his amazing albums and projects that followed. This album came out in July and as summer approaches, it’s time to dig it out of your music library and give it a listen. If you haven’t given this album a listen to in a few years, you’re in for a treat as you remember just how talented Kendrick Lamar has always been.

Written By: Rosie Schwarz — arts@theaggie.org