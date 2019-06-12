Police Logs

Elder vs. playground

May 23

“Unknown ringing doorbell for last fifteen minutes. Three females on porch. Vehicle in driveway.”



May 24

“Playground equipment is being re-installed by parks department, elderly harassing employees, verbally protesting the repair.”



May 25

“Reporting party concerned, because she located children’s items in the trash and feels a child may be in danger. She placed the items in a Trader Joe’s shopping cart at the complex trash bins.”



May 26

“Sounds of walking. No response. No answer on call back.”



May 27

“Reporting party found wallet and dropped off.”



May 28

“Accidental dial. No emergency.”



May 29

“Open line, negative signs of distress, unable to call back.”

“Two pickup trucks pulled into the gate — gate was open.”