Annual campus events to look forward to
Photo Credits: JAMIE CHEN / AGGIE
Keep an eye out for these on-campus activities
Fall Quarter
- Move-in Weekend
- Welcome Week
- Week 1: Community Resource and Retention Centers
- October 6: Involvement Fair on Quad (Student Org stuff — CSI)
- Pajamarino
- Homecoming
- Sunset Fest
- Involvement Fair
- ASUCD Fall Elections — six Senate positions open up
- Fall Career Fair
Winter Quarter
- Mental Health Conference
- ASUCD Winter Elections — six Senate positions and executive team positions open up
- Career Fair
Spring Quarter
- Lawntopia
- April: Picnic Day
- May: Whole Earth Festival
- Black Family Day
- Asian American Pacific Islander Night Market
- Powwow
- La Gran Tardeada
- May: LGBT Pride Month
- Career Fair
- Commencement ceremonies
Written by: Kenton Goldsby –– campus@theaggie.org