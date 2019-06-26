Annual campus events to look forward to

Annual campus events to look forward to

2 days ago

Photo Credits: JAMIE CHEN / AGGIE

Keep an eye out for these on-campus activities

Fall Quarter

  • Move-in Weekend
  • Welcome Week
  • Week 1: Community Resource and Retention Centers
  • October 6: Involvement Fair on Quad (Student Org stuff — CSI)
  • Pajamarino
  • Homecoming
  • Sunset Fest
  • Involvement Fair
  • ASUCD Fall Elections — six Senate positions open up
  • Fall Career Fair

Winter Quarter

  • Mental Health Conference
  • ASUCD Winter Elections — six Senate positions and executive team positions open up
  • Career Fair

Spring Quarter

  • Lawntopia
  • April: Picnic Day
  • May: Whole Earth Festival
  • Black Family Day
  • Asian American Pacific Islander Night Market
  • Powwow
  • La Gran Tardeada
  • May: LGBT Pride Month
  • Career Fair
  • Commencement ceremonies

Written by: Kenton Goldsby –– campus@theaggie.org 

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*