Culture Corner: the Arts Desk’s Davis-themed arts picks

Recommendations for your next favorite TV show, movie, book or band

TV: “The Simple Life”

This gem of a throwback from the early 2000s follows then-best friends Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie as they trade in their charmed lives to live on a farm for five weeks. Your new college life at UC Davis might possibly replicate such an experience — more or less. I promise in the heat you will smell the cows no matter where you are on campus. Pollen will get in your eyes when you are biking. You will experience the grime of houseboats. But who doesn’t love to get a little down and dirty?



Movie: “Lady Bird”

For those who cannot recall, the movie occurs during the anxiety-ridden time when main character and Sacramento native Lady Bird is applying for colleges. When she is accepted to UC Davis she declares, and I quote: “I’m not going to a f****** university that’s famous for its f****** agricultural school!” When watching the movie, one of my best friends and a gung-ho UC Davis student, hilariously walked out of the theater when that line was said. You will soon come to discover the strength of each department on campus and realize that we are more than just an agriculture school. Maybe this movie will be a source of solace during this scary transition.



Book: “Animal Farm” by George Orwell

It’s always good to refresh yourself on the classic books that established the foundations of your literary interest. I chose “Animal Farm” not only as an ode to the plethora of cows, goats, sheep and other animals available for your petting pleasure, but because of the depth of knowledge you will discover. My biggest advice: take at least one sociology class while you are here. Not only will it give context to the book, but you will gain a deeper understanding of the institutions that hold power over us. Vive la révolution!



Music: Creedence Clearwater Revival

A possibly little-known-fact: this famous 1970s folk rock band is from the Bay Area and their song “Green River” is actually about Putah Creek — the well-loved Spring Quarter swim spot at the edge of campus. You will be spending most of your sunny days swinging from the rope spring and tanning in the dirt with your closest friends. What better way to set the rustic mood than with some good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll.



Written By: Caroline Rutten — arts@theaggie.org