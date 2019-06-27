Save the date: artsy events to have on your calendar this academic year

September



RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World Tour

When it comes to Davis, students might have to travel a little ways to go to bigger events. Luckily, Sacramento is only a 20-minute Uber ride away. On Sept. 20, RuPaul’s Drag Race arrives in Sacramento at the Memorial Auditorium.



Glow Run

On Sept. 23, head over to the Hutchinson Field at 9 p.m. for a small run or if you’re feeling a little lousy, just head on over for a walk. This nighttime walk is free and glow sticks are provided.



Sunset Fest

On the first Friday of Fall Quarter, ASUCD puts on Sunset Fest, a free concert that livens up Davis. The concert starts around 6 p.m. and the music is sure to be heard from your dorms, but the closer you get to the Quad, the better. This event gives students a chance to win free merchandise and get to know a little more about what ASUCD has to offer.



October



International Festival Davis

On Oct. 6, Davis hosts the International Festival. The festival is held at Central Park, which is just a short walk from anywhere on campus. If you have some time to sit back and browse around, the festival will have arts and crafts vendors, entertainment stages and culture booths.



Jonas Brothers Concert

On Oct. 15, see the Jonas Brothers live in concert at the Golden 1 Center. If you’ve ever felt like your 10-year-old self missed out on what could have been something amazing, then this is your chance to see the brothers live. Before they split up, again.



November



Turkey Trot

Before you scrounge for all the food you can get during Thanksgiving, head over for some light running (or leisurely walking) during the Turkey Trot. This event takes place Thanksgiving weekend.



December



Holiday Tree Lighting

On the first Friday in December, the traditional lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place in E Street Plaza. The tree lighting kicks off the Christmas season and is sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit.



January



Broadway On Tour

When you’re tired of all the movie screens and cliche film plots, head over to the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento to see “Dear Evan Hansen.” The show will run January 15 through January 26. So if you’re feeling up for an adventure, grab a ticket for any of those days.



April



Powwow

The 48th-Annual Powwow will take place on Saturday, April 19 following the 4th-Annual Indigenous Arts Market on Friday, April 18. Head to the UC Davis Quad to learn a little more about Native American culture and support small businesses by buying different food or unique jewelry.



Picnic Day

Save the date for April 18 because that’s when Picnic Day is here! Picnic Day is Davis’ biggest event, and is also the largest student-run event in the nation, and people from all over come to visit Davis for this one day extravaganza. The jam-packed event can be explored with an itinerary or it can be one of those days where you go with the flow. Either way, this family-friendly event is free for everyone invited and gives everyone the opportunity to let loose.



May

Danzantes del Alma Annual Show

Every year, the ballet folklorico group on campus, Danzantes del Alma, puts on their annual show performing different regions at the ARC. The regions range from Chihuahua to Baja, Calif. and this last year they had their dancers blindfolded as they danced with machetes. What a way to set the bar for this upcoming year.



Whole Earth Festival

UC Davis will host their annual Whole Earth Festival in May. The festival will include a wide variety of entertainment and vegetarian only food. This sustainable event gives students the opportunity to buy homemade crafts, delicacies or get a henna tattoo.



Written by: Itzelth Gamboa — arts@theaggie.org