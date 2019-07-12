John A. Pérez new chair of UC Board of Regents

Cecilia V. Estolano is new vice chair of UC governing board

UC Regent John A. Pérez assumed his new position as chair of the UC Board of Regents on July 1. He will serve in this role for one year.

Also elected at the same time was Regent Cecilia V. Estolano, who will serve in her role as vice chair for a year.

Pérez’s election took place in May, but he did not start as chair until July 1. He takes the place of Regent George Kieffer who was first appointed in 2009 and who will continue to serve as a regent until 2021.

The new chair was appointed to the board in 2014 and has a long history in California politics — he is known for being one of the longest serving speakers of the California State Assembly in the era of term limits, elected to that position in 2010 and 2012.

One of his landmark pieces of legislation was the Middle Class Scholarship Act. This program “has provided tuition relief of up to 40 percent for nearly 100,000 California State University and University of California students,” according to his webpage.

“I am honored to serve as chair of the board and continue advocating for our students and their families, in addition to the UC community at large,” Pérez said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members to continue UC’s tripartite mission of education, research and public service, while giving our students the tools and resources they need for success at UC and beyond.”

Estolano first joined the UC Regents in 2018 and her appointment expires in 2022.

“Ms. Estolano is the Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Estolano LeSar, an urban planning and public policy firm,” her webpage states. “She has worked directly with public, private, institutional and nonprofit clients to plan, finance, design, implement and operate policy-driven programs and projects that promote sustainable solutions tailored for each community.”

New committee chairs have also assumed their roles within the board.



Written by: Kenton Goldsby — campus@theaggie.org

