Sunset Fest to kick off Fall Quarter

Here’s what Entertainment Council has in store for students

The ASUCD Entertainment Council will be hosting their second annual Sunset Fest, a welcoming concert event for all students.

Sunset Fest will be held at the UC Davis Health Stadium on Sept. 27. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event is free for all students.

“We decided to have the show at the Health Stadium this year because the venue has yet to be used for anything besides sporting events,” said Entertainment Council Director Kimya Khayat via email. “We wanted students to feel more connected to the campus that they pay for by hosting a free show at one of the largest venues on campus.”

Sunset Fest will be headlined by EDM DJ Party Favor.

“He has a very versatile and edgy style that has helped pioneer the festival trap and twerk genre, exhilarating audiences and turning heads across the globe,” Khayat said.

Party Favor has collaborated with popular artists like Diplo, A$AP Ferg and Lil Baby.

There will also be a variety of student acts performing. Student DJ Mello Mase will perform first, followed by dance groups AX, Agape, MK Modern, Na Keiki O Hawai’I and SONE1. San Diego-based DJ Arshdeep will then open for Party Favor.

Students will have the chance to learn about different ASUCD units at the event and they will also have the opportunity to win free merchandise and enjoy food.

“Sunset Fest isn’t just a concert,” said Christopher Montes, the Entertainment Council Recruitment Manager and Interim Promotions Director via email. “Students come to Sunset Fest to take scenic pictures, win free merch, and learn about other organizations on campus, especially about EC!”

Montes said Party Favor was chosen after polls sent to students revealed a preference for EDM music.

“We want to cater to as many students who’d like to hear a certain genre of music or a particular artist on stage,” Montes said.

Khayat planned Sunset Fest to kick off the school year in a celebratory way and get all students excited for what’s to come.

“I think that Party Favor’s style does exactly that,” Khayat said. “His song choices and mix are sure to get people bouncing, and I can’t wait to see it all come together.”



Written By: Gabriela Hernandez — arts@theaggie.org