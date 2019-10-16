Police Logs
September 26
“Vehicle drove in slowly and quietly and parked on the wrong side of the road.”
“Vehicle parked in bike lane/no parking zone.”
“Unknown number of subjects in bathroom — reporting party advised she can hear a large dog barking.”
September 27
“Loud party. Subjects screaming.”
September 28
“Two poodles loose — running through traffic towards the high school.”
“Underage party. No parents.”
September 29
“Female came to the reporting party’s door stating she can’t locate her car — reporting party isn’t sure if it’s a scam or if she truly needs assistance.”
“15-year-old son is out of control, punching holes in the wall, breaking items, no weapons — mad about her taking his phone.”
October 1
“Male subject seen carrying a table, reporting approached him and tried to engage in conversation/slight language barrier and subject ended up leaving table and left on foot.”
October 3
“Two subjects on bikes — carrying items on [their] shoulders.”