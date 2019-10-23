Police Logs
Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE FILE
Try having a conversation while riding a bike
October 4
“Male speeding and forcing vehicles into cone area.”
“Vehicle parked facing wrong direction.”
October 5
“Employee set off alarm.”
October 6
“Loud sorority party occurring at this location for the past few days, current complaint of loud music, singing and screaming.”
“Subjects drinking and yelling, loud music.”
October 7
“Three subjects were riding their bikes and shouting at each other as they rode together.”
October 8
“‘Bud Light’ box truck blocking the street, driver is inside eating.”
“Dalmatian dog escaped from dog sitter’s residence approximately 90 minutes ago.”
“Shopping cartful of miscellaneous items on sidewalk.”
October 9
“Subject was drinking in the bathroom, staff kicked him out and he is now hanging out behind the store.”
“House was egged.”