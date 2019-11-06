Police Logs
Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE FILE
Punishable laughing, music-playing, grass-burning
October 18
“Male threw a backpack on trash can and walked off.”
“Subject knocking on doors claiming to be PG&E.”
October 19
“Vehicle horn honking for past 20 minutes.”
October 20
“Reporting party was turning from Rite Aid — a subject jumped on the truck and fell off.”
October 21
“Three male subjects heard in the bushes and playing music.”
October 22
“Sounds like kids in background — no signs of distress.”
“Strong smell of smoke in the area — smells like grass burning.”
October 23
“Females laughing.”
“Footsteps in backyard and then subjects rang doorbell.”