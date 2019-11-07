Letter to the Editor

Administrators respond to the Aggie’s editorial on UCPath

To the Editor:

Re “Transition to UCPath has proved disastrous for student workers” by the Editorial Board (editorial, Nov. 1):



We apologize that there have been pay issues impacting student employees. Payroll wasn’t perfect before UCPath and despite our best efforts, pay errors will continue to occur. With an implementation of this scale (nearly 40,000 paychecks), there are bound to be issues. When that happens, we absolutely prioritize solving pay-impacting issues.

We are working with departments to implement new proactive measures to ensure timely pay. However, even with those steps, it is imperative that students notify their department immediately if something is wrong with their paycheck. Our service teams are prepared to request and expedite emergency pay if an underpayment occurs.

Another change with UCPath is that processing new employees takes longer than it used to. It’s important for all new student employees to check with your department before starting work to ensure your paperwork is fully processed in the new system. If an employee does not exist in the system, it will not generate a timesheet and the student will likely not get paid on time.

We are planning upcoming forums for staff who hire student employees to help raise awareness across campus about the timeline and requirements in UCPath.

You can find additional UCPath information for students, like how to sign up for direct deposit, which is the fastest way to resolve a pay issue, on the UCPath website.

Please encourage your colleagues to reach out to their department if they need help. If they need to speak with someone in person, they can also visit Trailhead, a student employee resource center, located at 2100 Dutton Hall (through November 8) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Memorial Union, Room 244 starting Tuesday, November 12 (hours to be determined).

Written by: Christine Lovely and Matt Okamoto

Christine Lovely is the associate vice chancellor and chief human resources officer for UC Davis and Matt Okamoto is the assistant vice chancellor and controller of UC Davis.



