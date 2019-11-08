-
Band-uh! to be permanently disbanded, university announces - September 3, 2019
UC Davis Ethnic Studies Celebrates 50 Years - 2 hours ago
Students living at West Village complain about construction noise - 3 hours ago
Demands for SAT, ACT requirements to be dropped as UC enters debate on standardized testing - 4 hours ago
Cartoon: Everlasting Love? - 6 hours ago
Automated storytelling will never match the human authenticity of our favorite novels - 6 hours ago
Davis community influences congressional vote over Hong Kong - 6 hours ago
Medication abortions to be administered at all California public universities starting 2023 - 7 hours ago
Campus police implement new security measures for Bainer Hall - 7 hours ago
UCPath was destined to fail at UC Davis. The administration rolled it out anyway. - 7 hours ago
College football season hits stretch run - 7 hours ago
