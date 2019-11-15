-
Band-uh! to be permanently disbanded, university announces - September 3, 2019
-
ASUCD fails to give students fair, ethical elections - about 1 hour ago
-
UCD Men’s Basketball 2019-20 season preview - 5 hours ago
-
Player Spotlight: Lauren Matias - 5 hours ago
-
Culture Corner with Caroline Rutten - 5 hours ago
-
Students recount being affected by power outages, store closures - 5 hours ago
-
Student profile: ASUCD Vice President Shreya Deshpande - 5 hours ago
-
UC Davis leads in innovative gene editing research with NIH grants - 5 hours ago
-
Even with the best intentions, censoring books is dangerous - 7 hours ago
-
Cartoon: Sad Blob - 7 hours ago
-
Davis continues to struggle with water contamination problems - 7 hours ago
