Police Logs
Photo Credits: SHEREEN LEE / AGGIE FILE
Dog barks out of loneliness
November 1
“Red Fiat or Mini Cooper driver irratically [sic]. Driver honking and causing disturbance.”
“Reporting party has filled out the online packet.”
November 2
“On-going for last hour. Dog barking. No one home.”
“Guests have their bikes parked on reporting party’s lawn and they knocked over their table.”
November 4
“Reporting party concerned about bike theft or bike part — theft taking place at the bike racks next to location as subject was seen removing a bike wheel from locked bike.”
“Five underaged subjects drinking alcohol in the park.”
“Vehicle driving continuously around parking lot, parking and turning off car to then start up again.”
November 5
“Reporting party witnessed someone take something off of a train and put it onto the truck of the car.”
November 6
“Vehicle blocking driveway, request tow if unable to reach a resolution as she has to leave for work.”