Undergraduates to study at Aggie Square campus in Fall 2020

“Quarter at Aggie Square” program set to begin at Sacramento campus

UC Davis has released new information about the progress of Aggie Square in Sacramento — including details about a new program set to begin next fall called “Quarter at Aggie Square.” Students pursuing this option will have the opportunity to earn one quarter’s worth of units on the Sacramento campus.

Construction of Aggie Square, which UC Davis leadership describes as an “innovation center,” is not set to begin construction until mid-2021. The Quarter at Aggie Square program will use existing space for the time being. It is still in the planning stage: Faculty have been asked by Carolyn Thomas, the vice provost and dean for undergraduate education, to submit their ideas for interdisciplinary programs. She is in charge of the program’s design and implementation.

Each program is meant to utilize the resources the Sacramento campus has, including proximity to the state capitol and UC Davis Medical Center as well as provide possibilities for internships. One potential connection is a partnership between the UC Davis School of Education and the Sacramento City Unified School District.

In an article by David Wescot, the associate director of communications for Aggie Square, Thomas said, “UC Davis has two campuses, but we usually only think about one.”

There will not be any housing at Aggie Square next fall, but construction for phase one calls for “200 housing units for undergraduate, graduate and professional students,” according to a UC Davis article.

UC Davis offices that already have or will soon find their homes at Aggie Square will include Continuing and Professional Education, the Sacramento Part-Time MBA Program, partners from IBM and the Office of Public Scholarship and Engagement, a new office that “focuses on integration, finding connections among UC Davis scholars, researchers and educators that focus on public issues.”

Many decisions are still yet to be made, including the appointment of a faculty member to serve as a “curator” and advisor for Aggie Square, a position that Provost Ralph Hexter is looking to fill in response to encouragement from Professor Kristin Lagattuta, the chair of the Academic Senate.

“They hope to identify a candidate by the end of the month,” Wescott said via email.

Students can expect to continue hearing more about the opportunity to spend a quarter at Aggie Square in the coming months.



Written by: Andrea Esquetini— campus@theaggie.org